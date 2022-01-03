Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Skechers have outperformed the industry in the past one year. The company has been gaining from growth across the domestic and international channels, driven by wholesale and direct-to-consumer sales. During the third quarter of 2021, Skechers’ direct-to-consumer sales increased 44% year over year. Both revenues and earnings also improved year over year in the quarter. The company achieved double-digit growth across all its reportable segments, backed by continued global demand for its Comfort Technology footwear. Skechers remains focused on developing comfort footwear, expanding apparel offering, advancing e-commerce capabilities and tapping opportunities to drive overall sales. Going ahead, the company’s investments in long-term growth strategies including brands and infrastructural capabilities have been encouraging.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SKX. Rowe raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

SKX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.64. The company had a trading volume of 21,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

