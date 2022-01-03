SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.80. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1,949 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $35.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.25 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,084,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the second quarter valued at about $10,529,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in SkyWater Technology by 145.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 600,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,328,000 after purchasing an additional 355,656 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

See Also: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.