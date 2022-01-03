SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down to $16.22

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.22, but opened at $15.80. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $15.48, with a volume of 1,949 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SKYT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.25.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 93.99%. The company had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steve Manko sold 73,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $1,325,852.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cmi Oxbow Partners, Llc sold 34,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $528,579.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,660 shares of company stock valued at $4,938,432.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKYT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SkyWater Technology in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 99.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

