Smith Salley & Associates Raises Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 12.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 34,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 472,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after acquiring an additional 261,643 shares during the period. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VV opened at $221.02 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $171.48 and a fifty-two week high of $222.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.68.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.