Smooth Love Potion One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.35 Million (SLP)

Smooth Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Smooth Love Potion has a market cap of $83.09 million and $62.35 million worth of Smooth Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smooth Love Potion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0259 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Smooth Love Potion has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050068 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006225 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Smooth Love Potion Coin Profile

Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2020. Smooth Love Potion’s total supply is 3,206,922,663 coins. The Reddit community for Smooth Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Smooth Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smooth Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmooth Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Smooth Love Potion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smooth Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars.

