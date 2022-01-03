Snider Financial Group Acquires 170 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Snider Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Snider Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Snider Financial Group owned about 0.44% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $7,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 23,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.08. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.14.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.