Snider Financial Group Acquires New Shares in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,484 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAFD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 135,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.38 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.13 and a 52-week high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.33%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.