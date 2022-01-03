Snider Financial Group Increases Stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Snider Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,904 shares during the period. iShares Global Energy ETF comprises 1.6% of Snider Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 48.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $3,848,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 375.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF in the second quarter worth $985,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.69. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $29.99.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

