Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock remained flat at $$6.94 during trading hours on Monday. 49,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.

