Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,600 shares, an increase of 69.2% from the November 30th total of 127,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCGLY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from €36.00 ($40.91) to €37.00 ($42.05) in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €21.50 ($24.43) to €25.50 ($28.98) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.
Shares of Société Générale Société anonyme stock remained flat at $$6.94 during trading hours on Monday. 49,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. Société Générale Société anonyme has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.56.
About Société Générale Société anonyme
Société Générale SA provides banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking & Investor Solutions. The French Retail Banking segment includes the domestic networks Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama.
