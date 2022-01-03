Sowell Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,508 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 122.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Get VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $22.41 on Monday. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $24.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.