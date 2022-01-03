Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 185,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,002,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 121,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,725,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 95,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.69. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $57.34.

