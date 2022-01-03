Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 1,929 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 13.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 16,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average is $16.25. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

