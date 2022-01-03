Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF (BATS:ESML) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,117 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESML. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 23,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap ESG Optimized ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

BATS ESML opened at $40.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.05.

