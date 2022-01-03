Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Short Interest Up 76.2% in December

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 76.2% from the November 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS DALXF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,116. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.33. Spartan Delta has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.64.

Get Spartan Delta alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DALXF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Spartan Delta in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spartan Delta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.11.

Spartan Delta Corp. is an energy company. It is engaged in exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in western Canada. It focuses on its properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded on March 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spartan Delta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartan Delta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.