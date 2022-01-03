SPC Financial Inc. Has $387,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $129.20 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.12.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

