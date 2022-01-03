SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 24.7% of Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $80,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 128.1% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 296,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after buying an additional 166,679 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,287,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,050,000 after buying an additional 65,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 496,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,253,000 after buying an additional 93,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $72.94. 22,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,055,815. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $73.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.00.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

