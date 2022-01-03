SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 297.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,460 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 56.2% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $42.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

