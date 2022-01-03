Spectrecoin Price Up 5.7% Over Last Week (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002883 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.98 or 0.00235840 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00039625 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003827 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002142 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00033008 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $238.75 or 0.00511990 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00086473 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

