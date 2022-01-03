SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) Short Interest Up 8,150.0% in December

SponsorsOne Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPONF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,500 shares, a growth of 8,150.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,732,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPONF stock remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,512,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,727,451. SponsorsOne has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Get SponsorsOne alerts:

SponsorsOne Company Profile

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform in the United States and Canada. The company develops SponsorsCloud, a platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It also operates SponsorCoin, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and facilates transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users using its digital currency SponsorCoin; and SponsorCoin and cash, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for SponsorsOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SponsorsOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.