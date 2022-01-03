SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 82 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 86.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 82,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,858,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 412,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,241,000 after buying an additional 51,164 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,866,000 after buying an additional 991,782 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total value of $29,068,100.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $665.00 to $603.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price target for the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $825.00 to $725.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $869.00 to $847.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $782.20.

CHTR stock opened at $651.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $667.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $718.81. The company has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $585.45 and a 12 month high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 22.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

