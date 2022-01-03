SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $54,000 Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zuora were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Zuora by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Zuora in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,723,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zuora by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 723,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 91,161 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP raised its holdings in Zuora by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,428,000 after acquiring an additional 999,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Zuora by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 72,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. 63.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 2,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $50,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $78,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,314 shares of company stock worth $2,236,788 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZUO. Morgan Stanley raised Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.86.

Zuora stock opened at $18.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.47 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day moving average of $18.35.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 45.14% and a negative net margin of 24.76%. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

