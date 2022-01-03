SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $59,000 Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITUB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 131.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 5.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 304,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 16,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 2.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,973 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $3.75 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

