SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $79,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 579.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP opened at $47.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.96 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush decreased their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock worth $80,918,361 over the last ninety days.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

