SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 158.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 349.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 112,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 87,665 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 66,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $166.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day moving average is $154.11.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 55.69%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

