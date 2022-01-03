SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,484 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 58.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Snap by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Snap by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $80.00 price objective on Snap in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Snap from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

SNAP opened at $47.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of -111.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $83.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.25.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $51,993,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,459,225 shares of company stock valued at $80,918,361.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.