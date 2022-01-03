SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:UAUG) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 40.2% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $509,000.

NYSEARCA UAUG opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $29.34.

