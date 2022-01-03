SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Copart by 8.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter valued at about $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $151.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.63. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

