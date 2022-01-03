SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

SSAAY stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. SSAB AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SSAB AB will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in producing steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment market and sell quenched and tempered steels and hot rolled. The SSAB Europe segment focuses in the strip, plate, and tubular products.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.