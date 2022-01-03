S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $31.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.28 and its 200 day moving average is $30.39. S&T Bancorp has a 52 week low of $24.20 and a 52 week high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.58 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.32% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from S&T Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 59.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

