STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

STAA opened at $91.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.18 and its 200-day moving average is $125.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.48 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $77.74 and a 52-week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $537,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $3,997,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,518,470 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,528,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $710,615,000 after buying an additional 76,235 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,581,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $698,750,000 after acquiring an additional 65,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,478,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $225,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,012,000 after acquiring an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

