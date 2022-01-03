STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.85

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.85 and last traded at $48.71, with a volume of 27 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.96.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STAG shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average is $41.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.94.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,273,000 after acquiring an additional 775,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,264,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $677,644,000 after purchasing an additional 606,300 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,287,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,444,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 131,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.