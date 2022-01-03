Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report $4.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.51 billion. Stanley Black & Decker posted sales of $4.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full-year sales of $17.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $17.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $20.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.72 billion to $21.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 earnings per share.

SWK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.25.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $188.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.