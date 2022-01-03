Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) Short Interest Update

Stans Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HREEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 555,100 shares, a growth of 50,363.6% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 327,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of Stans Energy stock remained flat at $$0.02 during trading on Monday. 2,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,720. Stans Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.02.

Get Stans Energy alerts:

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. focuses in advancing rare and specialty metals properties and processing technologies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, Kyrgyz Republic, and Russian Federation. The company was founded by Albert Grenke on September 26, 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Stans Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stans Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.