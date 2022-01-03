STARSHIP 1-Day Volume Tops $102,432.00 (STARSHIP)

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $102,432.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 22.5% against the US dollar. One STARSHIP coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001607 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00064780 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,743.81 or 0.08050613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00060480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.85 or 0.00074930 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,531.60 or 1.00060672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007251 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

