StarterCoin One Day Volume Reaches $56.00 (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $47,328.73 and approximately $56.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get StarterCoin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006181 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StarterCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StarterCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.