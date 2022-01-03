State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 69.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 564,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,289,933 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 500,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDU opened at $2.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.10.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

