State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Nordstrom by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Nordstrom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Nordstrom stock opened at $22.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 565.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nordstrom news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, with a total value of $467,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.