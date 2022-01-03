State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 4,224 Shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medifast by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Medifast by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medifast by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Medifast by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Medifast news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Medifast stock opened at $209.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.92. Medifast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.48 and a twelve month high of $336.99. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.64. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The firm had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.58%.

MED has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

