State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 8,509 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,509 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 210.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 25.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 61.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 41,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWW stock opened at $28.81 on Monday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $193,866.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

