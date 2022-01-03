State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases Shares of 17,254 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

QFIN stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA increased their price objective on shares of 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, 360 DigiTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

