Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696. Stockland has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.

About Stockland

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

