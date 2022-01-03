Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Update

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, a growth of 81.7% from the November 30th total of 98,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 119.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,696. Stockland has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32.
About Stockland
