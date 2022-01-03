StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,235 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STNE. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of StoneCo by 35.4% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 8,846,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,242,000 after buying an additional 2,312,176 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 27.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,038,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,261 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 5,766,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,408 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 342.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,503,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,137 shares during the period. Finally, Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 44.7% in the second quarter. Atmos Capital Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 3,395,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bradesco Corretora dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Banco Santander lowered shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.55.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $95.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.67 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

