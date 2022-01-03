Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,531,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,900.00 to $3,840.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $3,950.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,178.80.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.57, for a total value of $113,978,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,280 shares of company stock valued at $292,711,089 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,334.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,459.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,439.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

