Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 289 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 16,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WFC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $50.25. 584,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,898,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

