Summit Asset Management LLC Buys 3,897 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF makes up about 1.0% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period.

MOAT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $76.20. 35,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 437,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.66 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

