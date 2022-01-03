Summit Asset Management LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC traded up $0.95 on Monday, hitting $52.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,746,945. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.92. The firm has a market cap of $213.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

