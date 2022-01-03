Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Summit Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $18.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $235.53. 153,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,284,614. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total transaction of $4,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.23, for a total transaction of $2,864,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 445,250 shares of company stock worth $128,820,735. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

