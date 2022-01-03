Summit Asset Management LLC Sells 964 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Summit Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 21,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,695,000 after buying an additional 14,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.47.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.11. 74,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,233,469. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

