Summit Asset Management LLC Takes $283,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Summit Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Summit Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,900,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,370,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,693,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,770,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,589,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCV traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $68.27. 711 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.28. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.09 and a 52-week high of $68.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

