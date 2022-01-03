Summit Creek Advisors LLC Acquires 4,110 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 4.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Trimble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Trimble by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120 over the last 90 days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB opened at $88.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.